Suspect in Sac State sexual assaults takes plea deal to drop rape charges

SACRAMENTO — A suspect in multiple sexual assaults at Sacramento State pleaded no contest to an assault charge in a deal that would drop all other charges, including rape, prosecutors announced.

Nida Mohammad Niazy, 32, entered the plea on July 28 and is set to be sentenced on the morning of August 25. The no-contest plea for assault comes with a lower term of two years in state prison, Assistant Chief Deputy District Attorney Dawn Bladet said in a statement Monday.

"He further agreed to a Harvey waiver as to count 4, a violation of [assault] including restitution and a stay away/no contact from the victim in that count. All other counts will be dismissed pursuant to the plea at sentencing," his statement continued.

The waiver would dismiss the charge but still allow for the judge to consider it for sentencing.

Bladet said no further comment will be made until the sentencing hearing.

Niazy was arrested last February near Eutin, Germany. An arrest warrant for Niazy was obtained last December for charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution after the FBI had learned he boarded a commercial flight from San Francisco to Switzerland the month before.

Niazy was accused of sexually assaulting two people last fall on the Sac State campus. University police and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department conducted the investigation into the assaults.

Special agents with the Sacramento FBI office brought Niazy back to town in late May to face his charges. He was arraigned on June 1 for several charges including rape, assault with intent to commit rape, oral copulation, attempted oral copulation, and penetration by a foreign object.