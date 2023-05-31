Suspect in Sac State sexual assaults arrives in Sacramento to face charges

SACRAMENTO - The suspect in multiple Sac State sexual assaults has been brought back to Sacramento.

Nida Muhammad Niazy, 32, arrived in Sacramento County Tuesday to face multiple sexual assault charges. Niazy was booked into the Sacramento County Jail and is currently awaiting his initial appearance before the Superior Court of California, County of Sacramento.

Sacramento State Police Department

According to allegations, Niazy is believed to have sexually assaulted two people last fall. The Sacramento State Police Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department conducted the investigation into the assaults.

On Dec. 14, 2022, the FBI obtained a federal arrest warrant for Niazy on charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. This followed the discovery by the FBI that Niazy had boarded a commercial flight from San Francisco to Switzerland on Nov. 5, 2022. Landeskriminalamt Schleswig-Holstein, near Eutin, Germany, apprehended Niazy on Feb. 23, 2023.

The apprehension of Niazy was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the FBI Berlin Legal Attaché and the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) Germany.

"The FBI is eager to help our law enforcement partners ensure those accused of crimes can and will answer to charges, despite their efforts to flee," said Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the FBI Sacramento Field Office. "We thank our international partners and the FBI International Operations Division for assisting us with our effort to apprehend Mr. Niazy."

Niazy's return to Sacramento County for prosecution is being funded by the United States Government's "Project Welcome Home," which provides financial assistance for the transportation of federal fugitives to the United States.