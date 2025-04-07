Break-in investigated at shuttered Sunrise Mall Macy's store

CITRUS HEIGHTS – A break-in at the former Macy's store at the Sunrise Mall is under investigation, police say.

Citrus Heights police say, around 4 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the closed store on the north end of the mall to investigate an audible alarm. The suspects appear to have gotten into the building through the roof, police say.

By the time officers were able to get up to the roof to investigate further, the suspects had already rappelled down to the main floor outside and escaped.

Scene of the investigation Monday morning.

Police say the suspects appear to have used a water hose as a rappel.

It's unclear if anything was stolen, but police say alleged burglary tools were left behind.

Investigators noted that they have a good description of two suspects along with video of a vehicle possibly related to the incident.

The Macy's store at Sunrise Mall closed for good in March.