Strong line of thunderstorms move through Sacramento region

A strong line of storms are rolling through the Sacramento region Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service and issued Special Weather Statements for a couple of areas. The first statement was issued for the Ione, Wilton, and Rancho Calaveras until 2:15 p.m.

2:20 PM: Watching a line of strong storms to the south and east of Sacramento, stretching from Auburn south to Wallace. Accumulating hail (pea size), gusty wind, frequent lightning and funnel clouds are possible. Storms are moving NE at 25 mph. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/PLwXrJYWO7 — Nic Merianos (@NickMerianos) November 8, 2022

Another statement was then issued for Roseville, Citrus Heights, and Folsom until 2:45 p.m.

Forecasters say small accumulating hail, gusty winds, and brief funnel clouds are possible with the storms.

At least one CBS13 viewer spotted what is possibly a funnel cloud near Highway 99 between Galt and Elk Grove.

What are you seeing in your neighborhood?