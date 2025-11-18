Stockton residents calling for transparency, action amid what they call city council "chaos"

The regularly scheduled Stockton City Council meeting took place Tuesday night, and the council chambers reached maximum capacity.

Even though the discussion from last week's council meeting wasn't on the agenda for Tuesday evening, Stockton residents spoke up about their concerns with the council's behavior.

"To move forward, it would be nice if it would go to a normal meeting…to where our council was not arguing anymore and stick to the agenda items," Pat Barrett, Stockton resident, said. "And not blasting out stuff that should have been council comments."

A theme from different Stockton residents to describe what's been happening in meetings is "chaos," while another resident said she is tired of the "trash talk."

"This is my sixth city council meeting I have attended," Donald Tafoya, Stockton resident, said. "Each and every one of them seems less and less about the city and more about Councilmember [Jason] Lee. The main results of these meetings offer more infighting and less best interest to the city of Stockton."

Stockton resident Mary Elizabeth said she is hoping for openness and transparency.

"This has been an ongoing problem with the City of Stockton," she said. "Too much information is hidden, glossed over by staff in their reports, and when the questions start getting asked to really get down to the truth, that's when people start feeling uncomfortable."

Many Stockton residents said they are hoping the issues they've been facing get addressed. Resident Carlos Barnes said he is hoping the city enforces a 72-hour rule to clean up the city streets. This is the third meeting he's been to and he said this has been affecting him "for years."

"I hope that they will address the situation so we can clean up the city streets, so it won't be going down the drain, all the leaves and all the trash," he said. "I haven't seen anything done, and I keep coming and coming."

Stockton resident Leslie Hearon said she was thankful for the work the council is doing in getting the pool back at Victory Park, for rescuing Swanson's Golf Course, and for supporting the Gospel Center Rescue Mission.

Hearon said she also wanted to thank Mayor Christina Fugazi "for ideas in bringing new businesses to Stockton," including having Stockton host the California Economic Summit last month.

Another one of the agenda items was proclaiming November 20 as Great American Smokeout Day, aiming for people to put down the cigarettes and vaping, where Elizabeth and a group came together, recognizing the importance of smoke-free environments.

Elizabeth then brought up pledges made in 2018 from a Stockton City Council general plan that she said "haven't been fulfilled" to restrict tobacco-selling in already high-concentrated areas where tobacco is sold.

"What we need is to be open and transparent so the light and the healing can happen," Elizabeth said. "If we keep things hidden, then it won't."

There was a moment where young boxers were honored to help lead the council meeting in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor Fugazi said they were championship boxers winning competitions around the nation, representing Stockton. Vice Mayor Jason Lee said he wanted to sponsor a trip for them both and have somebody guide them to go to Las Vegas to meet his friend, Floyd Mayweather.

There was also a proclamation for Perioperative Nurses Week, honoring the work they do.