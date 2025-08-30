Stockton residents line up to take a dip at newly reopened Victory Park Pool

A long-awaited splash is finally back. A community pool in Stockton that's been closed for more than a decade reopened just in time for the holiday weekend.

Friday, the city held a ribbon-cutting for the grand reopening and the next day, there was a line to get inside.

"It's great. We haven't had a pool over here in a long time, so it's really fun. The kids got to come out and swim. There was a long line, but it was worth the wait," said Stockton resident Diana Carpenter.

Many Stockton residents have been anticipating the reopening of Victory Park Pool.

"I like it, it's nice. When I saw it on the flyer, it was something I wanted to come to, didn't know I was going to be waiting in line, but hey, it's alright," said Stockton resident Esha Butler.

"I was happy because it was very hot out here and I wanted to go swimming," said 10-year-old Brooklyn, who visited the pool two days in a row.

The city was forced to shut the Victory Park Pool down back in 2013 due to leaks and mechanical issues.

"It's been felt. We've always had to drive outside of Stockton to find a nice pool," said Carpenter.

Through Measure M and millions in state funding, renovations began. And luckily, they were finished just in time for the tail end of summer and a weekend of triple-digit temperatures.

Swimming at Victory Park Pool is free through Labor Day.

"The water is pretty cool," said Butler, "it feels good in here."

"The kids are having a great time today. It's really hot, so it was a good time," said Carpenter.

Victory Park Pool will be open through Sept. 28.