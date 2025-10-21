2025 California Economic Summit caps off first of 3 days in Stockton

Visitors from all over the state filed into Stockton on Tuesday to talk about the local economy during the California Economic Summit.

A celebration highlighted local artists, including the Latin Magic Band and Rhymosaurs, at Stockton's Banner Island Ballpark in the evening to cap off the first day of the summit, filled with discussion about economic growth in San Joaquin County and the surrounding regions. The last panel of the day was on how hip-hop brings business.

The summit is hosted annually by the nonprofit organization California Forward, whose website states they "support economic growth using a regions-up approach, stewarding state resources, and building resilience in the face of a changing climate."

"This (is) a really big deal for Stockton," said Bob Gutierrez, San Joaquin Partnership president and CEO. "This has been two years in the works, and so we've really had a lot of collaborative partners come together from the region through North Valley Thrive, through our respective counties, and through our city partners to really make this happen. So, this is an exciting event to be able to tell our story."

One of the ways Gutierrez and community members told their story was by giving tours to visitors of the Port of Stockton, the Stockton Airport, the Discovery Challenge Academy, the Volt Institute, and manufacturers with Beam Circular.

"I'm very passionate about community and bridging business into that community," Gutierrez said. "As California Forward, as a board member there, we really look about impacting communities and… bridging new opportunities with existing partners, folks that understand how to lift up and build that, whether it be a new business, a venture opportunity or even building organizations that are going to support their local constituents."

As part of the airport tour, Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi learned that StandardAero, a company that does repairs for military helicopters, is having trouble finding employees. They are looking to hire, and Fugazi said that with her background in education, she wants to build their workforce.

"They're one of four in the world that do," Fugazi said. "So, it's military, helicopter, and energy, and we have it right here in Stockton."

Fugazi said she's "super excited" that California Forward chose Stockton to be the host of the summit, "because there are things that people look at this city that aren't positive and this is huge for our city and our region."

Gutierrez has lived in Stockton for four decades after his parents brought his family here and started a business. He's raised his kids in Stockton.

"I love the culture of this community," Gutierrez said. "I love its resilience, and I love the fact that I get to do business here, so it's really a win-win for everything in life."

The summit will continue throughout this week, including hosting candidates in the 2026 California governor's race for a forum on Thursday.