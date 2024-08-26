Stockton parents could face criminal charges for fatal crash involving young children, local attorney says

STOCKTON — A Stockton family is grieving after 11-year-old Queen Marie Norwood, known by loved ones as Queenie, was killed when a car full of children under the legal age to drive crashed into a tree.

It happened on the 5800 block of North El Dorado Street at around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday. No one in the car was of the legal age to drive.

"She was really bright, intelligent, open-minded and stayed to herself," said Lakeisha Bridges, a relative of Queenie. "She was a beautiful young little girl that didn't deserve to lose her life at a young age."

Police said the six children in the car were ages 11 to 15 and took it for a drive.

"I just woke up and I just heard a loud bang," a neighbor who lives just feet away from the crash site said through his front door screen. He wished to remain unnamed.

He said if it was not for the tree, the car may have crashed into the home where he and his grandmother were. He is grateful that did not happen but gave his condolences.

The grieving family released pink balloons into the sky Sunday, but investigators are still left with hard questions to answer, including whether the parents will face charges for what happened.

"If they allowed them to use the vehicle, yes," said Sacramento-area attorney Mark Reichel. "If they didn't but they were negligent in allowing the children access to the keys of the car, then it's pretty tough."

Reichel said the parents could face gross negligence and child endangerment charges that could land them a maximum of three years in prison if found guilty.

He also said the five children who survived the crash could face time.

"Taking a car and going on a joyride, people get charged for that all the time in juvenile hall," he said.

Stockton police said the children came from five different families.

The heartbreak is being felt across the Stockton community including the school Queen was a student at, McKinley Elementary. Stockton Unified School District's Superintendent Dr. Michelle Rodriguez gave us this statement:

"We are very sorry to hear about the tragic accident that took place this weekend. Anytime we lose a student, it effects the entire SUSD community. We have counseling and support available for our students and staff. Please join us in wishing the family peace and comfort during this difficult time."

Stockton police said it has not ruled out whether speeding, not wearing a seat belt, distracted driving or driving under the influence were factors in the crash.

The other five children were taken to an area hospital. Family members said some have broken bones, but they are all expected to survive.

"It was a very tragic incident," Bridges said of Queen. "Just happened out of nowhere. That should have never happened to her."