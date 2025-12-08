Search for shooter or shooters continues in Stockton over a week after deadly mass shooting

STOCKTON - The search is still on for the person or people responsible for fatally shooting four people and injuring 13 others during a child's birthday party in Stockton on Nov. 29.

The victims have been identified, and three of them were children: 21-year-old Susano Archuleta, 14-year-old Amari Peterson, 8-year-old Maya Lupian and 8-year-old Journey Rose Guerrero.

"What they need to do is go ahead and turn themselves in," said Amari's father, Patrick Peterson, when CBS 13 spoke with him just days after the shooting. "I need justice for my son."

Peterson told CBS News Sacramento he has heard nothing new about the investigation.

"While everybody wants an immediate answer and someone arrested for this tragedy, they have to do their job," said former Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.

Schubert said the case is complex because while there were over 100 people at the party, she thinks many of them may not trust giving information to law enforcement if gangs were involved.

She said that was what happened during the K St. mass shooting in Downtown Sacramento in 2022, and it took time to uncover enough evidence.

"Sadly, that's the reality of gang lifestyle, people do not want to talk to police," said Schubert.

It has been over a week of investigating, and law enforcement has not called it a gang-related shooting. But the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office did confirm someone with a history of gang violence was at the party, and that they arrested him on suspicion of violating his parole. The sheriff's office said the arrest was not in connection with the shooting.

"We need a full panel of people here in this city, all working together to stop this gang violence," said Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi. "They should be writing their Christmas lists right now. To think that their lives are over, I cannot even begin to imagine what these families are going through right now."

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said it has been working diligently with multiple agencies to catch whoever is responsible for the violence. The sheriff plans to give an update on the investigation at Tuesday morning's Board of Supervisors meeting.