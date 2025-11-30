Stockton police arrest 5 for gun-related violations hours after mass shooting

Stockton police say they arrested five people on gun and gang-related charges after responding to a report of multiple armed people hours after a deadly mass shooting. At this time, they're not connected to the shooting, police say.

A little after 10:15 p.m. Saturday, police said they were conducting proactive patrols in the Louis Park area and responded to a report that multiple people were armed along the 2800 block of Pixie Drive.

When at the scene, police said they arrested five people, whose ages range from 16 to 32, on charges related to conspiracy, weapons violations and gang activity.

Police said investigators are not able to confirm if they were connected to the shooting that left four people dead and 11 wounded.

The shooting happened almost eight miles away, at a child's birthday party on Lucile Avenue near Thornton Road at about 6 p.m. Saturday. The victims who died were 8, 9, 14 and 21 years old.

Police are asking for any information regarding the arrests made along Pixie Drive, as well as the shooting on Lucile Avenue.