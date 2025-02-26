Stockton man who claimed he was beaten in racist attack by jail guards gets $1.5M in settlement

Stockton man awarded $1.5M in settlement after allegedly being beaten by jail guards

STOCKTON – San Joaquin County supervisors approved a $1.5 million settlement after a Stockton man claimed he was beaten in a racist attack by jail guards in 2019.

Jacob Servin was in jail on suspicion of public intoxication when the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said Servin became combative after his arrest.

After escorting Servin to a cell, the sheriff's office said he began to fight after deputies took one handcuff off. The sheriff's office went on to say Servin grabbed a female officer, reached for an officer's equipment, kicked an officer in the chest and tried to bite staff.

But Servin denied all the claims, saying that he didn't know if he would survive what he called a "violent, racist attack."

"While the County disputes these claims, it has been determined that timely economic resolution, in conjunction with a release of any and all potential claims, is in the County's best interest," a board letter says about the settlement.

The settlement was decided at a San Joaquin County board meeting Tuesday night.