Stockton leaders address public safety, city hall controversy after deadly park shooting

A deadly overnight shooting at a Stockton park left a 19-year-old dead and a 17-year-old injured on Monday.

It happened at Caldwell Park just after midnight. Police say an altercation between two groups broke out, and then shots were fired. No suspect information is available.

Councilmember Mario Enriquez oversees District 4, where the shooting happened.

"It reminded me as an elected official of the issues we're still working on. I think this is a pivotal point for the city of Stockton," he said. "This is a place for the people and the community to feel safe. We're going to continue to ensure that public safety is our top priority."

Meanwhile, at city hall, Stockton does not yet have a permanent city manager. This is amid recent calls for investigations into decisions made within city hall on several fronts.

"We can't do all the other issues if we don't have a city hall that is effective, that is responding to the people's issues," Enriquez responded. "All these things that are important for our community will always be top of mind. You have to think of the corruption at city hall and the corruption that we're trying to rule out as the foundation. Let us work on this while also tackling public safety."

Pastor Dwight Williams, a Stockton native and community faith leader, said he sees what's going on in the streets and the council chambers.

"I don't know any community that doesn't have challenges. Stockton is a great city, but we have our set of issues like any community," he said. "When you throw in some of the other dynamics that are happening, the political situations, it causes some concerns, but I still see a lot of hope for optimism despite it."

Williams works hand in hand with both sides and said the community and leaders sometimes need to take a step back.

"We need prayer, but as far as the political landscape, what we need right now," he said. "God gave us two ears and one mouth for a reason. Probably listen more and speak a little less."

Despite the tragedy and controversy, Williams said he is looking toward the horizon.

"Like an airplane, going through turbulence. Right now, Stockton is going through a little bit of turbulence, and then it'll smooth out, and then better flying," he said.

The Caldwell Park shooting was the city's 23rd homicide so far this year. Last year, there were 54 homicides in the city.