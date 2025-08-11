Watch CBS News
Stockton shooting leaves 19-year-old dead, another teen hurt

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

CBS Sacramento

Officers are investigating a homicide after a shooting at a Stockton park left one teenager dead and another hurt.

Stockton police say officers responded to Caldwell Park along Allston Way a little after midnight Monday to investigate reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital, with police revealing that the older teen later died.

The 17-year-old was in stable condition, police say.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation. No suspect information was available. 

