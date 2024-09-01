Watch CBS News
Woman found unresponsive dies in Stockton, hit-and-run investigation underway

STOCKTON – A hit-and-run investigation is underway in Stockton after a woman died Sunday morning, police said. 

Shortly after 4:45 a.m., officers responded to West Lane and El Pinal Drive for reports that a person was not responsive. 

Officers said a woman, believed to be in her 40s or 50s, was found unresponsive. She died at the scene and has not been identified. 

Police said her injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle. The driver was not at the scene. 

As of Sunday afternoon, no suspect information has been released and the investigation is ongoing. 

