Ex-director of Stockton gun violence prevention program calls to restore funding after mass shooting

In the aftermath of the Stockton mass shooting, there are new calls to restore funding to a gun violence prevention program forced to close in March due to federal Department of Government Efficiency cuts.

Former Advance Peace director Nuri Muhammad said his organization lost a $1.3 million federal grant.

Advance Peace Stockton was an anti-gun violence program that had been running in Stockton since 2018 and was credited with helping reduce violence.

"You know, politics gets in the way of good ideas all the time," Muhammad said. "It's unfortunate that situations like this have to transpire, but you know, hindsight is 20/20."

One of Muhammad's Advance Peace employees became a victim in the children's birthday party shooting. Jasmine Dellafosse was at the birthday party when bullets started flying and she was among the 17 hit.

"She had been shot and she was grabbing young people, moving them out of the way," Muhammad said.

Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi has been calling on federal agencies to help Stockton with more resources in the mass shooting aftermath.

"I think that we shouldn't be having funding cuts, and that's why I reached out as well," Fugazi said.

The federal U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California met with San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow and District Attorney Ron Freitas about the mass shooting case on Wednesday.

"And I was very happy to hear that because that is something I have been advocating for a while," Fugazi said.

Investigators would not answer detailed questions about the shooting, like whether there was an exchange of gunfire, or any of the victims are also suspects in the case.

The mayor and Muhammed are confident an arrest is coming.

"There will be justice," Fugazi said.

"I'm pretty confident in law enforcement, in the sheriff and police that there will be an arrest made," Muhammad said. "I'm sure."

As this Stockton community seeks to stop the cycle of violence, the search for suspects in this case continues.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office also confirmed besides the U.S. prosecutor, they are also receiving help in this case from the California Attorney General's Office.