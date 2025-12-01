Stockton mayor requests federal resources after mass shooting at child's birthday party

Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi is asking for federal help to take on gang violence in the aftermath of the mass shooting at a children's birthday party.

While investigators have not confirmed the shooting was gang-related, Fugazi said she believes it was and said the brazen nature of the crime requires a strong federal response.

"It's babies we're talking about, children," Fugazi said. "We're talking about a cake being cut as bullets are ringing out. The candles have been blown out, you're cutting the cake, and then bullets are flying out, piercing, going through flesh and killing four people."

Fugazi said the city has cracked down on illegal guns, seizing 752 guns off the street so far this year, up from 610 in the same time period last year.

"We've got approximately 5,000 gang members and 100 gangs in the city of Stockton," Fugazi said.

Now, she wants more manpower from the federal government.

Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi stands at a vigil for the victims of a shooting on November 30, 2025 in Stockton, California. Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images

"We need more, we need more," Fugazi said. "We want to be their pilot site for the United States of America. Come to Stockton, we're here ready with our arms open for you to come into our city and let us lead them, the nation on how to do it right."

CBS13's Steve Large asked if that call for federal help extended to the National Guard.

"I don't know if the National Guard could necessarily do what we need to be done — This is generational," Fugazi said. "The National Guard comes in, they have one task in mind, and they do that. I don't know exactly what that would mean for our city, but I don't want what Mayor Bass had in L.A. No, I don't want that to happen here in Stockton."

Stockton Pastor Kevin White works with the Victims of Violent Crime in San Joaquin County, and said justice is part of the healing process for families whose loved ones are killed in violent crimes.

"Because if there's no justice, you feel like your loved one is being treated as worthless, but also you get in a state of panic before they destroy more families," White said.

"I don't know if I would ever be able to go to another birthday party again," Fugazi said.

Fugazi released the following statement.

"I am calling on the full power of the federal government not only to stop crime but also to give our community the tools to prevent crime before it starts. We propose an anti-crime and human-development program called The Communiy Impact Program that brings appropriate resources from the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Department of Justice, the Department of Education, the Department of Labor, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Transportation, the Department of the Treasury, the Department of Commerce, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Department of the Interior directly into Stockton so we can build a safer, healthier, more resilient community."