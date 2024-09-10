Father, stepmother sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for death of Stockton 7-year-old

STOCKTON – The Stockton pair convicted of second-degree murder in the death of their young daughter have been sentenced to prison.

Stockton police discovered seven-year-old Billie Williams' body while doing a welfare check in May 2020. Billie was being taken care of by her biological father, Billy Williams, and stepmother, Takiesha Williams, at the time.

Officers noted that Billie's body, which was discovered wrapped in blankets in the back of a car, was covered in bruises. The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office later confirmed that she had from blunt-force trauma.

As detailed by the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office, Billy and Takiesha were charged with striking, punching, slapping, and whipping the girl over the course of several months.

"This case represents the darkest depths of child abuse, where a vulnerable life was stolen in the most horrific way by the very people who should have protected her. Billie's memory will not be forgotten, and this office will continue to fight for those who cannot defend themselves," said District Attorney Ron Freitas in a statement.

Billy and Takiesha Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

On Tuesday, the DA's office announced that the pair had been given 15 years to life in prison sentences.