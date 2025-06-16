Watch CBS News
Stevie Nicks adds California stop in Sacramento for solo 2025 tour

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Legendary rock star Stevie Nicks is adding several dates to her 2025 solo tour schedule, and the only California date at the moment will be in Sacramento.

The singer announced eight new dates for her Live In Concert tour on Monday.

Nicks was set to embark on a string of dates with Billy Joel, but that tour was canceled after Joel announced he had been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus.

Nicks and Joel were scheduled to perform at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Oct. 4. Now, that Oct. 4 date has been filled with a Nicks solo tour stop at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. 

Nicks last visited Sacramento in 2023 for another solo gig, also at the Golden 1 Center.

Tickets for Sacramento and other new Nicks tour dates will go on presale June 18, with general on sale starting June 20. 

