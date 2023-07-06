State Superintendent Tony Thurmond "seriously exploring" a run for Governor in 2026

California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is "seriously exploring" a run for Governor in 2026.

In a statement released on Wednesday night, Thurmond said he has already formed a committee to begin the process over the coming months.

However, he also said that right now, he is fully focused on his job as State Superintendent.

Thurmond was sworn in as the 28th California State Superintendent of Public Instruction on January 7, 2019.