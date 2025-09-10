South Sacramento shooting on Franklin Boulevard leaves person dead, 2 detained

A person has died after a shooting in south Sacramento on Wednesday morning, authorities say.

The incident happened near Franklin Boulevard and 44th Avenue.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, first responders found one person had been shot and started CPR.

Deputies say the person later died after being transported to the hospital.

Two people have been detained in connection to the incident, the sheriff's office says.

No other details about the shooting, including what led up to it, have been released at this time.