Solano County voters appear to reject 3 out of 4 sales tax measures on ballot

SOLANO COUNTY – Voters in Solano County were asked to approve four local sales tax measures but only one appears to be headed for approval.

Sales tax measures were on ballots in the cities of Dixon, Vallejo and Benicia, and there was also a countywide measure.

Only one, Measure P in Vallejo, was leading in the polls with 54.47 percent of votes in favor, according to the latest vote tallies published Thursday by the Solano County Registrar of Voters.

If the results hold, Measure P will levy a sales tax of seven-eighths of one cent to raise about $18 million annually for the city's general fund. The money can be spent on a number of different services, including road repair, crime and fire protection and addressing homelessness, among other things.

In Dixon, 56.67 percent of votes have been counted against Measure D, which would have authorized a one-cent sales tax to raise $3.1 million annually for the general fund.

Benicia's Measure R, a three-quarter-cent sales tax to raise $5 million annually, appears headed to a narrow defeat, with 51.12 percent of voters casting "no" ballots.

The countywide Measure E, an eighth-cent sales tax, is likewise headed for an apparent defeat, with 54.16 percent of votes against as of Thursday evening.

Measure E would have raised about $9 million for the county's general fund.