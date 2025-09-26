Watch CBS News
Local News

Solano County man sentenced to 6 years for pimping stemming from 2022 human trafficking operation

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

A Solano County man was sentenced this week to six years in state prison following a pimping conviction stemming from a 2022 human trafficking rescue operation, officials said Friday.

Leon Haynes appeared for sentencing on Monday in Solano County Superior Court. The Solano County District Attorney's Office said a jury found Haynes guilty of pimping in late 2024.

Following his conviction, Haynes fled to Nevada after being released over the objection of prosecutors, officials said. He was later located and extradited back to California to face sentencing.

During the 2022 operation, officials said law enforcement identified multiple potential victims of human trafficking and identified Haynes as a sex trafficker. Further investigation led to his eventual arrest.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue