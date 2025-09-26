Solano County man sentenced to 6 years for pimping stemming from 2022 human trafficking operation

A Solano County man was sentenced this week to six years in state prison following a pimping conviction stemming from a 2022 human trafficking rescue operation, officials said Friday.

Leon Haynes appeared for sentencing on Monday in Solano County Superior Court. The Solano County District Attorney's Office said a jury found Haynes guilty of pimping in late 2024.

Following his conviction, Haynes fled to Nevada after being released over the objection of prosecutors, officials said. He was later located and extradited back to California to face sentencing.

During the 2022 operation, officials said law enforcement identified multiple potential victims of human trafficking and identified Haynes as a sex trafficker. Further investigation led to his eventual arrest.