Watch CBS News
Local News

Solano County Hells Angels member pleads guilty to firearms charges

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning Headlines - 1/24/23
Morning Headlines - 1/24/23 01:34

SOLANO COUNTY - A member of the Vallejo Hells Angels Motorcycle club has pleaded guilty to possessing a gun with an altered serial number along with an unregistered short-barreled shotgun.

The suspect, 30-year-old Michael Mahoney, of Fairfield, was under investigation for a previous incident where two members of a different motorcycle club were brutally beaten by him. 

Authorities obtained a search warrant where they found several firearms, including a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver with a serial number that had been scratched off, as well as a 12-gauge shotgun with a barrel that had been sawn off.

Mahoney will be sentenced sometime in may where he faces a maximum prison sentence of years and a $250,000 fine.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 24, 2023 / 2:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.