Solano County Hells Angels member pleads guilty to firearms charges

SOLANO COUNTY - A member of the Vallejo Hells Angels Motorcycle club has pleaded guilty to possessing a gun with an altered serial number along with an unregistered short-barreled shotgun.

The suspect, 30-year-old Michael Mahoney, of Fairfield, was under investigation for a previous incident where two members of a different motorcycle club were brutally beaten by him.

Authorities obtained a search warrant where they found several firearms, including a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver with a serial number that had been scratched off, as well as a 12-gauge shotgun with a barrel that had been sawn off.

Mahoney will be sentenced sometime in may where he faces a maximum prison sentence of years and a $250,000 fine.