Snowpack for the season is now more than 713 inches

According to the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, the snowpack for this season has passed the 700 inches benchmark.

Over the last 24 hours, 20.7 inches of snow had fallen. This brings the total amount to 713.8 inches since October 1st. More snow is expected today and again this weekend.

We have passed the 700" benchmark for this season! We have had 20.7" (52.5 cm) of #snow over the last 24 hours, which... Posted by UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab on Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Also, Mammoth Mountain is reporting that this is their snowiest season in history and they have just broke their all-time season snowfall record. They received 28 to 30 inches of new snow overnight, and have now received a total of 695 inches of snowfall at Main Lodge.