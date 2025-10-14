Sierra visitors welcome early season Northern California snowstorm

California's Northern Sierra got its first real taste of winter this week as snow, cold temperatures, and a winter storm warning moved through the region, with snow coming down hard on Tuesday.

Visitors and locals alike took advantage of the changing conditions in Nevada County, enjoying the crisp fall weather that hinted at the season ahead.

"Our leaves are just starting to turn color now that our first cold spell's here. It makes us excited," said Chris Kelly, a rental technician at Tahoe Dave's.

Local businesses say early signs of winter are a welcome boost as skiers and snowboarders start thinking about gear and upcoming trips.

"It's really nice, it's a little different. A transition away from summer," said Aimee Shipp, visiting from Yosemite.

Shipp said her group couldn't resist getting their hands on the snow: "They threw some snowballs yesterday, so that was fun."

While fall colors still blanket much of the Northern Sierra, a dusting of snow has begun to appear on the peaks, a hopeful sign that ski season could begin earlier than expected.

"Now's the time to start thinking about what boots you want, the helmet you want, what goggles you need," Kelly added. "Everyone's getting pumped for even-night skiing at Boreal, whoever can make snow the fastest. The kids are really excited."

Travelers heading up to the high country are encouraged to bundle up and take it slow on slick roads.