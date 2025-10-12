Early-season storm to bring rain to Sacramento Valley, snow to Sierra Nevada

An early-season storm is set to bring the first significant snow of the season to much of the Sierra and soaking rains to the Sacramento foothills and valley.

Sacramento Valley rain

CBS Sacramento First Alert weather team says the rain will likely arrive in Sacramento around noon or shortly after, with more than a half-inch of rain by 5 p.m. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms embedded within the rain bands. If these materialize late afternoon or evening, they can produce localized wind gusts of 40-50 mph. Widespread high wind isn't anticipated at this time.

The heaviest rain in the valley will move through Monday afternoon and evening. Areas of rain will continue into Tuesday, tapering to showers by Tuesday afternoon.

Widespread rainfall totals will be about 1-1.5" with localized amounts up to 2" possible, especially where thunderstorms develop.

Sierra Snow

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for elevations above 6,500 feet, beginning at 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory for the eastern slope of the Sierra, to include Truckee and South Lake Tahoe, with 1-2" possible at the lake level.

Snow showers will gradually fill in through the morning, becoming widespread, accumulating snow by Monday afternoon along the western slope. Snow will be heaviest Monday afternoon through late Monday evening, with varying intensities Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Areas above 6,500 feet of elevation and of the western slope, such as Donner Pass and Soda Springs, could get up to 16" of snow by Wednesday. The eastern slope, such as Truckee, could get 1-2" of snow.

The timing of the heaviest snow will drastically affect the snow forecast. Heaviest snow before sunset will mean less accumulation compared to overnight. The sun angle and temperatures affect accumulation, especially for October events.