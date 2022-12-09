Thursday storm gives Sierra taste of what's to come

NYACK — Heavy snow is expected in the Sierra through the weekend, but drivers on Thursday got a taste of what's to come.

Beating the snow through the summit was Paul Koestner's plan.

"I started out in the Central Valley, was working down there and was going to come back to reno," he said.

He reached only the Nyack exit along Interstate 80 before the snow stopped him in his tracks.

"I did try to beat it but it came in earlier than I'd hoped," Koestner said. "I'm going to check tire size, find out how much it is for chains, find out how much longer this snow will last. I might head to Colfax and get a hotel room."

Thursday's snowfall was just a taste of what was to come. Caltrans is prepping for a snow-white weekend ahead.

"This time of year, it's a 24/7 operation," said Caltrans spokesperson John O'Connell.'

He said hundreds of pieces of equipment are staged a long I-80 and Highway 50, including snow plows, snow blowers and emergency vehicles ready to roll.

"It's a massive operation. We have hundreds and hundreds of maintenance employees that are trained," O'Connell said.

Caltrans suggests getting to where you're going now or staying off the roads completely. The priority during the weekend weather event will be semi-trucks that don't have a choice but to drive.

"That's why we're telling people not to travel unless they absolutely have to because the trucks are such an important part of commerce and business. All it takes is one spinout and things can get really chaotic," O'Connell said.

Caltrans suggests having a full tank of gas, blankets, snacks and water in your car and as always, four-wheel drive or chains on your tires will likely be mandatory.