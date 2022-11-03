Watch CBS News
Sheriff: Inmate dies after having medical emergency at Yuba County Jail

MARYSVILLE – An inmate who had been housed at the Yuba County Jail since July died after having a medical emergency, authorities say.

According to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, correctional deputies were alerted around 5 p.m. Wednesday about an inmate who was having a medical emergency. Deputies and jail medical staff started emergency treatment before medics arrived and rushed the inmate to a hospital.

The inmate was pronounced dead at the hospital, the sheriff's department says.

While his name has not been released, the sheriff's office says the inmate was 30 years old and had been in custody since July.

Exactly what kind of medical emergency took place has not been stated by authorities. The incident remains under investigation. 

