With rain on the horizon, San Joaquin County pumpkin farmers prepare for storm

With more than a 90% chance of rain forecasted for Monday and Tuesday, pumpkin farmers in San Joaquin County are preparing for the storm.

"It's something we have to contend with, but as farmers we expect that," Susan Dell'Osso, Dell'Osso Family Farm co-owner, said. "So we just take what comes and roll with it."

Susan said her husband, Ron, has been growing pumpkins for around 35 years. They co-own an agro-tourism and have experience in dealing with inclement weather.

"Luckily, most of the pumpkins are already harvested," Dell'Osso said. "So, generally, the stores like to have pumpkins early in October, late September. So, if it's really just one day of rain, it should be fine. If it lingers and then it gets hot, it can actually get moldy, so the pumpkins, it's not good for them to sit in the mud."

According to Dell'Osso, several pumpkin farmers in the area are scrambling and would encourage them before the storm to not panic.

"You just got to wait it out and see what happens because it always works out in the end," Dell'Osso said. "So I would say, don't panic. It looks like it's going to be one day of rain and hopefully the rest of the season is going to be fine."

Dell'Osso Family Farm plans to shut down operations on Monday if it rains all day, but will open back up on Tuesday if the rain stops. Dell'Osso encourages visitors to check their website and social media pages for any updates due to the rain this week.

"We have everything weatherproof. We have a lot of gravel and a lot of walkways on site," Del'Osso said. "So, pretty much everything is still accessible and the parking lot is paved, so we make it through the rain pretty easily."

Golden State Family Farm in Tracy, which gets their pumpkins from a local farmer in Manteca, plans on remaining open, but owner Tracy Davis said they'll be drying out the jumpers (bounce houses) to keep up with the rain, sweeping the tarps to keep the puddles off, and covering all the hay bales to keep them as dry as possible.

"We are a local family-owned business," Davis said. "We love what we do. We take a lot of pride into what we do every year. We are looking to make some improvements and we just appreciate everybody that comes to our pumpkin patch and to come visit us because it's something we do for the families here in Tracy and the surrounding areas."

Dell'Osso said this area they're in within San Joaquin County is the largest pumpkin growing region in the nation, with pumpkins grown in the Manteca-Lahtrop area supplying the entire West Coast with Halloween pumpkins.

"It's really near and dear to us," Dell'Osso said. "And to share this experience with all the visitors who come, it's great. Twenty-nine years, you see, generations have come."

Dell'Osso encourages families to be phone-free at the farm, so kids can run around and enjoy nature along with the activities provided there.

"It's fall," Dell'Osso said. "It's the end of the year but the beginning of a new season and God kind of puts that nice, cool air out there, so it just feels like renewal."

Chris Moreno-Hunt and Erika Andraca, matching with pumpkin T-shirts, brought their family, including Leelu and their dog Gabby. They were some of the thousands of visitors who stopped by Dell'Osso farms to enjoy the pumpkins on Sunday.

"I guess we take it for granted that we see pumpkins everywhere, and it's always available," Moreno-Hunt said. "But, it does make us more appreciative of what we have here and what's available to us."

Moreno-Hunt and Andraca expressed their appreciation for pumpkin farmers in the area.

"The best of luck to the farmers and protecting the crops for the season," Andraca said. "And we're appreciative of everything they do to have a crop of pumpkins every year."

Along with pumpkins, Dell'Osso Family Farm and Golden State Family Farm have a variety of activities for families to enjoy together.