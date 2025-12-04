San Joaquin County investigating whether venue where mass shooting happened should've been open

San Joaquin County is launching an investigation into whether the business operating the space where the Stockton mass shooting happened should have even been open at all.

A spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Community Development Department says the county never received a request to operate any business at that location. A complaint has now been filed.

A social media post described Monkey Space as a new creative space in Stockton.

CBS Sacramento reached out to the owner of Monkey Space and the owner of the property, but they did not immediately respond.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office also said they are issuing a new call to action for the participants at the party to come forward with more information, describing the eye-witness accounts so far as limited.

"Today we have come together to look at ways that we can make tragedies that happen this week an anomaly," Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi said.

At Stockton City Hall, Fugazi met with Gov. Gavin Newsom's Director of Engagement Josh Fryday about more funding for youth services in the wake of the shooting.

"The governor called me on Saturday night and said, 'How can I help?' and I said, 'I need long-term investment in our youth,'" Fugazi said.

"We have to acknowledge that we are now living through a crisis," Fryday said. "We are living through a crisis of connection in our society, and this last week, Stockton has felt the pain of that crisis."

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office also said between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, they have hundreds of people working on this case right now.

No arrests have been made in the shooting that killed four people and wounded 13.