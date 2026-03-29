Motorcycle driver dies, passenger hospitalized in San Joaquin County crash

A motorcycle rider died and a passenger suffered major injuries after a crash in San Joaquin County Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Escalon-Bellota Road, south of Highway 4.

The California Highway Patrol said a Ford pickup with a livestock trailer slowed to make a left turn when a 2008 Honda sport-type bike failed to recognize that the truck had slowed for the turn.

The motorcycle collided with the trailer, and the 43-year-old driver and 41-year-old passenger were ejected from the motorcycle. The driver, a man from Modesto, died at the scene, the CHP said. The passenger, a woman from Modesto, was taken to a hospital for major injuries.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

It's not known if DUI was a factor.