Suspect in fatal stabbing of San Francisco parent in front of child arrested in Tuolumne County

A suspect was arrested in Tuolumne County on Friday in the fatal stabbing of a man in San Francisco as his young child watched, authorities said.

The stabbing happened on Wednesday at about 4:38 p.m. in the area of Junipero Serra Boulevard and Ocean Avenue, a major intersection in the western part of the city just south of West Portal and adjacent to Commodore Sloat Elementary School.

Officers arrived to find the victim in the middle of the crosswalk next to his 8-year-old son, whom he had just picked up from the school. He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The San Francisco Police Department did not identify the victim, but family members identified him as Robert Byrd II. His father, Robert Byrd Sr., posted about the stabbing on social media.

"My heart is broken my son was murdered in the san francisco and it was done in front of my grandson stabbed in chest by coward and he lay dieing in the streets no one helped just walked by," said the post on Facebook. "He died holding his 8year old son hand I LOVED MY SON SO MUCH"

Police said the suspect was identified as 42-year-old Daniel Patrick Rodriguez Jr., who was located on Friday shortly before 9:00 a.m. in Tuolumne County. The announcement was made at a press conference on Friday that included San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, Interim Police Chief Paul Yep, and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

"I want to be clear, there is no imminent threat to the public," said Lurie. "As your mayor, public safety is my highest priority. Families must feel safe walking to and from school. Workers must feel safe on their way to work. Neighbors must feel safe in their own communities. When serious crimes occur, our city will respond swiftly using every tool at our disposal to support investigations and keep our communities safe."

Yep said more than 60 officers worked around the clock on the investigation, using license plate reader cameras, drones and other technologies to find the suspect.

"The homicide was horrific," Yep said. "A father, who was walking across the street with his son, was fatally stabbed in the crosswalk after getting into an altercation with the suspect. Our hearts go out to the victim and his family in this case. We did everything we can to ensure justice is served."

Commodore Sloat Elementary School was placed on lockdown after the stabbing, and San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Maria Su said the district is providing resources to the victim's wife and son, and to Commodore Sloat students affected by the incident.

"This was such a horrific, horrific tragedy that, quite frankly, at SFUSD we've never experienced to this level," Su said.

Investigators have not said whether the suspect and victim knew each other, but District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the killing was not a random act.

Police said further details about the killing and the investigation were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to contact the Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.