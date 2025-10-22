San Francisco Giants hiring University of Tennessee coach Tony Vitello as next manager

University of Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello has been named the next manager of the San Francisco Giants, making history as the first college coach to jump directly to manager at the Major League level.

"Tony is one of the brightest, most innovative, and most respected coaches in college baseball today. Throughout our search, Tony's leadership, competitiveness, and commitment to developing players stood out," said Buster Posey, the team's president of baseball operations. "His ability to build strong, cohesive teams and his passion for the game align perfectly with the values of our organization. We look forward to the energy and direction he will bring, along with the memories to be made, as we focus on the future of Giants baseball."

Vitello has coached the Volunteers since 2017 and has no previous coaching experience in professional baseball. The skipper has previous ties to baseball in the region, being an assistant coach to the Salinas Packers of the California Collegiate League in 2002.

"I'm incredibly honored and grateful for this opportunity," Vitello said in a statement from the club. "I'm excited to lead this group of players and represent the San Francisco Giants. I can't wait to get started and work to establish a culture that makes Giants faithful proud."

"Congratulations to Tony on this incredible opportunity to lead the San Francisco Giants," athletic director Danny White said in a statement. "We wish him the best as he embarks on this new chapter in his career and thank him for everything he has done to transform Tennessee baseball into a championship program."

Over eight seasons, Vitello turned the program into a college baseball powerhouse, going 341-131 over that span. The Volunteers reached the College World Series three times and won the National Championship in 2024.

"It was one heck of a ride, Coach," the Volunteers baseball program posted on social media.

Vitello is replacing Bob Melvin, who was ousted last month after managing the Giants for two seasons, finishing with a 161-163 record. After winning the 2010, 2012 and 2014 World Series, the Giants have made the postseason only twice (2016 and 2021) and have missed the playoffs for four straight seasons.

The decision is the latest unconventional move by Posey, one of the pivotal players in the Giants' three World Series titles and who was hired as president of baseball operations last year. Early in the season, Posey orchestrated a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox that sent slugger Rafael Devers to San Francisco.

The Giants said Vitello will be introduced at a news conference at Oracle Park on Oct. 30.