San Francisco Giants dismiss manager Bob Melvin after two seasons

The San Francisco Giants have ousted veteran manager Bob Melvin after two seasons, the team announced Monday.

"After meeting with ownership, I met with Bob today to inform him of my decision," Buster Posey, the team's president of baseball operations said a day after the end of the regular season. "On behalf of the organization, I want to express my appreciation to Bob for his dedication, professionalism, and class. I wish him all the best."

Despite a hot start and acquiring sluggers Willy Adames and Rafael Devers, the team struggled in the second half, finishing the year with an 81-81 record and missing the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

In July, the team had picked up Melvin's 2026 club option.

"After careful evaluation, we determined that making a change in leadership was in the best interest of the team," Posey added. "The last couple of months have been both disappointing and frustrating for all of us, and we did not perform up to our standards. We now turn our focus to identifying a new leader to guide us forward."

Melvin took over managing the club at the end of the 2023 season, replacing Gabe Kapler. In two seasons with Melvin as skipper, the Giants posted a 161-163 record.

A former catcher with the Giants in the 1980s, Melvin was a three-time manager of the year, winning in 2007 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and 2012 and 2018 with the A's. Before joining the Giants, Melvin managed the San Diego Padres.

The team has not indicated who would replace Melvin as manager.