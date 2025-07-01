Giants plan to keep manager Bob Melvin through 2026 as team picks up option

The San Francisco Giants front office is expressing confidence in manager Bob Melvin, announcing that they are exercising the team's 2026 club option.

Buster Posey, the team's president of baseball operations, called Melvin an "experienced leader" and one of baseball's "most well-respected managers."

"His leadership, preparation, and connection with our players have been invaluable, and we believe he's the right person to continue guiding this team forward," Posey said in a statement Tuesday.

Melvin is in the midst of his second season managing the club and his 22nd overall as a big-league manager, which included 11 years with the Oakland Athletics and two years with the San Diego Padres. He has also managed the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue leading this group," said Melvin. "I believe in what we're building here."

Melvin added, "We have a lot of unfinished business this year, and I'm looking forward to the work ahead."

Entering Tuesday, the Giants are 45-40, eight games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West and 1.5 games out of the last National League Wild Card spot.

While the team had a hot 19-12 start in April, the Giants have recently struggled. San Francisco has lost 11 out of the last 15 games despite acquiring slugger Rafael Devers from the Red Sox in a blockbuster trade last month.

In Melvin's first season as Giants manager, the team posted an 80-82 record.

Melvin is a three-time manager of the year, winning in 2007 with the Diamondbacks and 2012 and 2018 with the A's. He has 1,642 regular season wins, third most among active managers behind Terry Francona (1,994) and Bruce Bochy (2,212), who led the Giants to three World Series titles.