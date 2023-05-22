"I feel so scared": Sacramento's Little Saigon businesses worry thieves target women

SACRAMENTO – During Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, businesses and customers in Sacramento's Little Saigon say thieves are preying on women.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office recently arrested two suspects, but detectives believe there may be more unreported victims.

Earlier this month, a 54-year-old woman unlocked her car while someone hopped out of a car next to her. Surveillance video shows the suspect snatched the victim's phone and phone wallet case.

"That sort of crime, or any sort of crime, is unacceptable in our community," Sean Yang said.

Shoppers and diners in Sacramento's Little Saigon stay vigilant.

Detectives arrested 18-year-old Dominick Smith. He is out on bail. Meanwhile, investigators also arrested a 17-year-old suspect at school.

In the 17-year-old's backpack, they discovered a handgun without a serial number and a loaded high-capacity magazine. The teenager is in Sacramento Juvenile Hall.

Business owner Cam Phan watched the surveillance video in disbelief.

"It's not safe. I feel so scared," she said.

She told CBS13 she is often worried about her safety as her business has also been targeted by thieves.

While investigators have not said whether the robbery is racially motivated, businesses and customers say robbers are primarily after AAPI women.

"As a community, we can only do so much but we need the law to protect us," said Nikki Nguyen, vice president of Community Partners Advocate of Little Saigon Sacramento, or cPALSs.

The NorCal Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce and cPALSs say it is hard for the community to feel protected when suspects are not kept behind bars.

"'Hey, you steal, you hurt me. There's evidence. But it's OK, you're walking on the street the next day,'" Nguyen said.

You hear the same story but you wonder what is being done about it, she said.

As for the suspects, detectives think the pair may be behind other robberies.

If you have been the victim and have not reported it or suspect the pair may be behind another incident, you are asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.