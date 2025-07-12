Watch CBS News
Sacramento's historic Jim Denny's diner finds new home shortly after announcing closure

Sacramento's Jim Denny's will continue serving up food, but at a new location, owner Nina N'Gina Guyton said on social media on Saturday. 

Earlier this month, Guyton said she was closing the restaurant over a dispute with the landlord. 

The 12th Street and Terminal Way diner was a cornerstone of downtown Sacramento for more than 80 years.

In Saturday's post, she said Jim Denny's will be serving food at New Helvetia Brewery at the corner of Broadway and 18th Street. 

Beginning on July 18, burgers, hot dogs and more will be served at the brewery Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. until closing. 

"Thank you to everyone for the support and love we are glad we found a new home," the social media post read. 

The restaurant has closed before, with Guyton reviving it in 2023

