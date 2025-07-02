Historic Sacramento diner Jim Denny's to close over landlord dispute, owner says

One of Sacramento's best-known restaurants will be shutting its doors for good, again, on Wednesday.

Owner N'Gina Guyton posted on social media that she would be closing the restaurant after service on Wednesday over a dispute with the landlord.

"At the end of the day, I'm proud of what we did. We were up against so many issues even before we opened. It felt like every week was something, but we still fought," Guyton wrote.

It will be the second time Jim Denny's has closed.

The tiny 12th Street and Terminal Way diner has been a cornerstone of Downtown Sacramento for more than 80 years, garnering a reputation that got it featured on the Travel Channel's "Man vs Food" program in 2010.

That reputation wasn't enough to save the restaurant from closure in 2020, however, with Jim Denny's previous owners citing rent and minimum wage as the reason for shutting its doors.

Guyton revived Jim Denny's in 2023 but also faced her share of issues with the spot, including numerous break-ins.

Jim Denny's future now looks uncertain, with Guyton speculating that the location might be redeveloped.

"I'm sure the possible future apartment buildings will look super cute," Guyton wrote.