Sacramento's GoldenSky Country Music Festival to not return in 2025, organizers plan for 2026 return

SACRAMENTO – GoldenSky Country Music Festival will not be returning to Sacramento in 2025 after three years. But organizers say they are aiming to come back in 2026.

"After three incredible years of country music under the Sacramento sky, we've made the decision to press pause on GoldenSky in 2025 as we set our sights on an even bigger and better return in 2026," an Instagram post by GoldenSky on Thursday read.

Last year's festival, which ran from October 18-20 at Discovery Park, featured headliners such as Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Ashley McBryde, Bailey Zimmerman and Riley Green.

The event was expected to bring in 75,000 people over the weekend and tens of millions of dollars for the Sacramento area.

It was part of an October full of events in the city of Sacramento, including Aftershock and the Ironman competition.

GoldenSky is just one part of Sacramento's plan to become a "City of Festivals," an initiative launched in 2022 aimed at creating more festivals around town.

Also on Thursday, Western Festival organizers announced that this year's event has been canceled.