Aftershock, GoldenSky, Ironman events expected to bring in $60 million for Sacramento

GoldenSky Festival brings out the crowds to Sacramento for 2nd weekend in a row

SACRAMENTO -- GoldenSky Festival, a growing event, is expected to bring more than 75,000 people over the course of the weekend.

"We just met here. Yeah, we actually just met, this is where you make friends out here, I guess!" said new friends Ashley Hill and Kristen Casthena.

New friends, new additions, and a new driver for Sacramento's economy.

Organizers say the GoldenSky Country Music & Beer Festival is expected to bring in tens of millions of dollars for the Sacramento area.

"Hotel rooms, tourism, tax, local vendors, we hire thousands of people locally," said Chamie McCurry, general manager of Danny Wimmer Presents.

Seven thousand temporary jobs have been created for the GoldenSky Festival. And if you add up all the back-to-back events this October — Aftershock, GoldenSky, and the Ironman Competition — Visit Sacramento expects a combined $60 million in economic impact for the region.

"What you spend your money on when you're out of town is what's happening over these three weekends. People are staying in hotels, going to restaurants, going to the bars, using rideshares," said President and CEO of Visit Sacramento Mike Testa.

"It's just bringing everything more in Sacramento and bringing more attention to Sacramento. Not only the economic point of this, just the people are coming in, too," said Elk Grove resident Tim Kern. "Because we met people outside this area that specifically came here just for this."

Organizers say there are visitors from all 50 states — and it keeps growing with each year.

"We brought back River City Saloon and Dance Hall. We have a DJ and line dancing. We have Sideline Sports Bar where you can catch your favorite game," said McCurry.

"It's so much fun out here. There's good food, there's good friends, you meet new people, the weather's great. It's amazing," said Casthena.

GoldenSky Festival runs through Sunday.