Elk Grove's Western Festival canceled again; organizers hope for 2026 return

ELK GROVE – Hopes of a post-pandemic return of an Elk Grove tradition have been dashed again.

Western Festival organizers announced Thursday that this year's event, which was scheduled to happen in May, has been canceled.

Organizers say some deadlines weren't being met, and processes had been taking longer than in years past.

"The Western Festival committee has decided with much regret to cancel this year's event. The Cosumnes Community Service District and the Western Festival board have agreed that some of the deadlines set for the Western Festival have not been met for this year," Lynden King, the festival's president, wrote in a message on their website.

Despite the cancellation, King noted that they're hopeful for a return in 2026.

"There are a lot of good ideas that have been discussed for this year's event, that will continue to be part of next year's event," King wrote.

The festival – usually scheduled for the first weekend of May – was last held in 2019, with the COVID-19 pandemic putting the event on hiatus. A planned return in 2024 also ended up being canceled.

Elk Grove's historical western heritage is celebrated during the event, which usually features a parade, carnival, vendors, and other activities. Ronald Reagan once participated as parade marshal for the event back in 1966 when he was running for governor of California, according to the Elk Grove Historical Society.