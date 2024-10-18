GoldenSky Country Music Festival returns to Sacramento for 3 days at Discovery Park

SACRAMENTO -- GoldenSky Country Music Festival returns to Sacramento this Friday. It will be the second straight weekend where thousands of music fans will pack Discovery Park.

The now three-day festival runs from October 18-20 and features more than two dozen performances. Gates are scheduled to open at 12:30 p.m. daily. However, GoldenSky says this could be subject to change.

October has proven to be a big month for events in the city of Sacramento. Tens of thousands of rock fans descended on Discovery Park for four days last weekend for Aftershock. The weekend after GoldenSky, the Ironman competition returns to Sacramento.

Visit Sacramento said the three events combined bring in around $60 million to the local economy.

Who is headlining GoldenSky?

Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Ashley McBryde, Bailey Zimmerman, and Riley Green are some of the artists taking the stage in the capital city

The full lineup can be found here.

How much are passes?

Weekend passes start at $252 for general admission with VIP passes starting at $422. Passes can be found here.