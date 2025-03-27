Horse racing at Sacramento's Cal Expo could be in jeopardy

Cal Expo horse racing in Sacramento could be in jeopardy

SACRAMENTO — In what could be a first at the California State Fair, there may be no more thoroughbred horse racing at Cal Expo.

Cal Expo CEO Tom Martinez announced that he will make the recommendation to the board on Friday. Harness racing could also be on the chopping block.

Chip Lackey has been harness racing at Cal Expo for 50 years.

"The sport has definitely changed from what it was," Lackey said. "I graduated from UC Davis in '73."

Lackey left the track Wednesday and filed into a packed meeting to try and save his sport at Cal Expo.

"My father told me once that at one time, horseracing was the largest spectator sport in America," Lackey said.

Martinez said that the horse racing landscape has changed since the closure of Golden Gate Fields last summer.

Thoroughbred horses have left Northern California. County fairs are no longer applying to host races. And now Martinez expects the state fair will not host any racing either.

"I'm digesting this just as fast as you guys are," Martinez said. "It's been synonymous with state fair for over 150 years. So it's going to be missed."

The potential change now leaves Lackey and others in limbo. Many horsemen and women live on the grounds at Cal Expo year round.

"Certainly, it's foolish not to be concerned," Lackey said. "But in some respects, it's almost a waste of energy to worry about it because what's going to happen is going to happen."

Cal Expo reports that last year, thoroughbred racing at the state fair accounted for $650,000. Revenue from harness racing last year was $22,000.