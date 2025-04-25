X Games Sacramento 2025 postponed months before debut in capital city: "This isn't goodbye."

SACRAMENTO — X Games announced Friday that its summer arrival in Sacramento has been postponed so the organization could completely focus on its planned summer 2026 launch of its new competition platform, X Games League (XGL).

The organization announced in December that the X Games would not only be held in Sacramento for the first time ever this year, but that this year's competition would be the start of a three-year run at Cal Expo in California's capital city.

Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty's office released a statement following the announcement stating that the city is "bummed" but is looking forward to X Games 2026.

While the postponement was said to apply to this year's August event, X Games' announcement stopped short of saying the planned 2026 and 2027 events were still on track. Jeremy Bloom, CEO of X Games, said the event would return to Sacramento "when the time is right."

"Sacramento has been an incredible host City and we're grateful for the support and enthusiasm from the city," Bloom said. "This isn't goodbye — it's a strategic pause."

X Games noted that the decision to postpone was made before tickets for the August event went on sale.

Details on the XGL would be released in the fall, X Games said.

"We've taken a step back to reexamine how we deliver the most exceptional, high-energy experience for our athletes, fans, and host cities," Bloom said. "We determined that postponing Sacramento allows us to give the launch of the X Games League the full focus it deserves."