Sacramento Zoo welcomes new Masai giraffe, named Henry, from Virginia

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Zoo recently welcomed a new male Masai giraffe from the East Coast.

The giraffe, named Henry, is 1.5 years old and arrived in the capital city from the Virginia Zoo on April 26. The Sacramento Zoo said Henry has already fully integrated into the existing herd of Masai giraffes, which are considered vulnerable to endangerment.

Henry the Masaii giraffe Sacramento Zoo

Henry will be about 19 feet tall once fully grown, making him the tallest in the zoo's herd. He is the lightest colored giraffe in the herd.

The zoo said Henry came to Sacramento on a breeding recommendation and is a genetic match with all the female giraffes it currently houses.

"The arrival of Henry marks an exciting milestone in our ongoing commitment to giraffe conservation. ... We look forward to his integration and the potential for future offspring, further contributing to the conservation of this iconic species," said Matt McKim, the zoo's chief animal programs officer.

At the beginning of March, a new Masai giraffe was born at the Sacramento Zoo. In April, its name was announced as Sumi.

Also in April, the Sacramento Zoo welcomed two new clouded leopards, named Serai and Rajasi