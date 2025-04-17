Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento Zoo welcomes 2 new clouded leopards, Serai and Rajasi

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – Two new clouded leopards are now calling the Sacramento Zoo home.

The zoo recently announced the arrival of Serai and Rajasi. The pair has been settling into their new Sacramento Zoo home along Big Cat Row.

Zookeepers say the leopards will be alternating their time in the habitat so that they get some solo time.

mw-sac-zoo-welcomes-two-clouded-lepards.jpg
One of the big cats lounging in their new home at the Sacramento Zoo on Thursday. 

A Clouded Leopard Party is scheduled for Saturday to celebrate the pair's arrival.

Leopard-themed activities are planned for guests, and a brand-new Serai trading card will be available.

The Sacramento Zoo is now home to a number of different species of big cats, including an African lion, cheetahs, and jaguars. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.