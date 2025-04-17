Sacramento Zoo welcomes 2 new clouded leopards, Serai and Rajasi

SACRAMENTO – Two new clouded leopards are now calling the Sacramento Zoo home.

The zoo recently announced the arrival of Serai and Rajasi. The pair has been settling into their new Sacramento Zoo home along Big Cat Row.

Zookeepers say the leopards will be alternating their time in the habitat so that they get some solo time.

One of the big cats lounging in their new home at the Sacramento Zoo on Thursday.

A Clouded Leopard Party is scheduled for Saturday to celebrate the pair's arrival.

Leopard-themed activities are planned for guests, and a brand-new Serai trading card will be available.

The Sacramento Zoo is now home to a number of different species of big cats, including an African lion, cheetahs, and jaguars.