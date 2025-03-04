Masai giraffe Amirah gives birth at Sacramento Zoo

SACRAMENTO – A new giraffe has been born at the Sacramento Zoo, zookeepers announced this week.

Over the weekend, the Sacramento Zoo says Amirah the giraffe gave birth to a calf.

Mom and calf are now bonding behind the scenes, but the zoo says the pair might be visible at times near the side yard of the giraffe habitat.

No official debut date has been given, as zookeepers say it will depend on the health and welfare of the mom and calf.

The name of the calf has also not yet been determined.

baby giraffe reel.mp4 Amirah and her brand new calf munching on some tasty browse 🍃 Stay tuned for more mom and baby updates! Posted by Sacramento Zoo on Friday, March 7, 2025

A total of five Masai giraffes now call the Sacramento Zoo home. The new baby marks the 22nd giraffe calf to be born at the Sacramento Zoo since 1954.

Amirah had previously given birth back in 2023, but the calf was not viable.