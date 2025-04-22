Kai, the Sacramento Zoo's North American river otter, dies at age 9

SACRAMENTO – A longtime resident of the Sacramento Zoo has died, officials announced Tuesday.

Kai the North American river otter had lived at the zoo since 2017.

Early Monday morning, zookeepers found Kai unresponsive in her habitat and she died. Kai was nine years old.

"Kai was known for being a sassy, opinionated otter who knew exactly what she did and didn't want in every situation," said lead carnivore keeper Anela in a statement on Kai's death.

River otters, on average, live to the age of 12 in the wild but can live past 20 in captivity.

Zookeepers say a full necropsy will be done on Kai to determine how she died.