Sacramento woman sues Uber, claiming she was left stranded and sexually assaulted

A lawsuit filed this week accuses Uber of negligence after a Sacramento woman claims she was abandoned by a driver and later sexually assaulted.

The lawsuit alleges the San Francisco-based company failed to safely transport the 23-year-old woman, named as "Jane Doe" in court documents, to her Rosemont home after a concert at Ace of Spades in Sacramento's Midtown neighborhood on May 28.

Instead, according to the complaint, the driver left her in an area described as "high crime" in the middle of the night, vulnerable, intoxicated, and without her phone or keys.

"What really stood out to me was she was just, you know, a passenger by herself, a young woman. And because this driver, who admitted to her mother later after the incident happened, because he was basically frustrated that somebody threw up in his car, and that this had recently just happened to him," said Nazy Fahimi, the lead attorney representing the woman in the claim.

Fahimi spoke to CBS Sacramento shortly after filing the lawsuit.

"I've never felt more vulnerable in my life, and it never would have happened if I hadn't gotten in that Uber," Jane Doe said in a statement. "I hope no other woman has to feel how I felt — abandoned, scared, and destroyed."

Fahimi told CBS Sacramento that a man and woman approached Jane Doe shortly after she was left near a gas station, offering to take her home if she paid them. Instead, they brought her to an apartment, where, her attorney says, she was sexually assaulted at knifepoint.

Jane Doe escaped the next morning by climbing out of a window and reaching a nearby school, where she was taken to a hospital.

Sacramento police confirm this is an active investigation and no one is in custody at this time.

Fahimi said their claim isn't just for justice but for change across the entire company of Uber. She told CBS13 they believe there are failures in training and supervision of drivers, as well as Uber's marketing campaigns that encourage passengers who have been drinking to use the app.

"If they care about safety, why would they handle something like this, of this nature, like that, and make her and her daughter feel so uncared for? And why aren't they properly training their folks, too?" said Fahimi.

In a statement to CBS13, a spokesperson for Uber said:

"What this individual experienced is heartbreaking, and our thoughts are with them. While we cannot comment on pending litigation, we are committed to the safety and well-being of everyone who uses the Uber platform."

The lawsuit also claims Uber has long been aware of sexual assault cases involving its platform and has pledged safety reforms, yet failed to follow through. Jane Doe's attorneys say that when her mother reported the incident to Uber, the company sent only a generic email with hotline numbers, without investigating further.

Uber did not comment on the status of the driver in question and whether they are still able to drive for the company.