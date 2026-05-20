Sacramento security guard arrested in deadly shooting of burglary suspect at cannabis warehouse

A security guard was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a burglary suspect at a cannabis warehouse earlier this month, police said on Wednesday.

The shooting took place in the early-morning hours along Thys Court, off Florin Perkins Road, on May 8. Officers said they found a burglary suspect with at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The Sacramento County coroner identified the man killed as 22-year-old Kato Mills of Oakland.

An investigation determined another burglary suspect showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. He was reported to be stable.

Police said they arrested the security guard, 55-year-old Joseph Mills of Sacramento, on an arrest warrant on Tuesday. He was arrested for voluntary manslaughter and on weapons-related charges, police said.

Police said Mills remained at the scene following the shooting and was detained.