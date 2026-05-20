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Sacramento security guard arrested in deadly shooting of burglary suspect at cannabis warehouse

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
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Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

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A security guard was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a burglary suspect at a cannabis warehouse earlier this month, police said on Wednesday. 

The shooting took place in the early-morning hours along Thys Court, off Florin Perkins Road, on May 8. Officers said they found a burglary suspect with at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The Sacramento County coroner identified the man killed as 22-year-old Kato Mills of Oakland. 

An investigation determined another burglary suspect showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. He was reported to be stable. 

Police said they arrested the security guard, 55-year-old Joseph Mills of Sacramento, on an arrest warrant on Tuesday. He was arrested for voluntary manslaughter and on weapons-related charges, police said. 

Police said Mills remained at the scene following the shooting and was detained. 

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